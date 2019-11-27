MACOMB/MOLINE — Advocates of Western Illinois University shared their thoughts about a potential search for a long-term president.

Mayor Mike Inman, Board of Trustees (BOT) Chair Polly Radosh, and board member Patrick Twomey took suggestions from about 30 community members inside City Hall on Tuesday.

Martin Abraham currently serves as Interim President, but the BOT is in the process of evaluating Abraham in order to determine if he is the right person for the job.

Tuesday’s 90-minute discussion highlighted the pros and cons of conducting a national search.

Three cases for a search:

Abraham could emerge as the best candidate, which would further verify his credentials.The board could find an even better and more qualified candidate.Abraham was selected for the provost position and that’s what he’s best suited for.

Radosh said that it’s also critical that the university finds a long-term solution in the provost role. The provost search process that led to Abraham was extremely thorough, Radosh said, highlighting Abraham’s qualifications for that job.

“The provost is the linchpin for the academic side,” she said. “Without a strong provost – which is why we hired Martin – we’re just floundering. He would be an excellent provost.”

Three cases against a search:

A search could take 18 months to conclude and further delay short-term progress.A new president would need to quickly adjust to life in Macomb and address Western’s issues.Many positions at WIU have interim labels and the continued lack of stability prevents action.

Radosh pointed out that a presidential search would likely draw the same candidates that Abraham beat out and that a new president may choose to hire their own provost through another lengthy search process.

Furthermore, Radosh fears that the recent negative press and challenges that the university faces could make the president’s position less enticing for “rock star” candidates.

For now, the board encouraged Abraham to make necessary decisions.

“I suspect that he probably will make some structural changes,” Radosh said. “That said, anybody who is in that position is going to be walking on eggshells.”

Twomey agreed that Abraham’s interim basis may limit his desire to be bold.

“You can’t lead effectively as long as the word ‘interim’ is in front of your name,” Twomey said. “You’re not going to make unpopular decisions.”

What the public thinks of Abraham:

“It’s my opinion that we need to hire Martin as the president,” Duke Oursler said. “He’s dealt directly head on with the racial issues and he’s been open and honest in such a refreshing way that I think we’d be making a large mistake not to do it.”

“He (Abraham) has been more involved outside of Western in our community than any other president since Dr. Wagner. For the first time in my life, I saw a Western president in black and orange (Macomb High School colors),” Eric Jameson said.

“I think he’s an exceptional person. As far as the community is concerned, I have heard no one say a bad word about that man,” another advocate of Abraham said.

A consensus may be difficult to find, but the feeling in the room was that Martin Abraham may be up to the task of conquering the university’s obstacles as president.

Radosh said that the board needs to examine their research before making a decision.

“It’s an open process and we could just as easily choose to do a national search as we could hire Martin Abraham,” Radosh said.

