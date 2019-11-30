Cheryl Zeglen was fatally injured June 8 earlier this year after a motorcycle crash in Bureau County.

Zeglen, a 59-year old Canton woman, was pronounced dead two days after the crash at OSF St. Francis Medical Center June 10 after attempts to save her life failed.

Nov. 27, a lawsuit was filed on behalf of the family for the wrongful death of Zeglen against Defendant, Jay Pankey.

Pankey was ticketed for violation of 415 ILCS 105-4 under the Litter Control Act for mowing his grass clippings directly onto the road and covering an 1/8 to 1/4 of a mile of the roadway with grass.

The Defendant, Pankey, entered into a stipulated bench trial and the Defendant was found guilty in Bureau County.

Pankey was given court supervision for six months and ordered to pay fines and court costs in the amount of $482.

The family of Zeglen wants to see legislation enacted to protect motorcyclists on the roads in Illinois and enact more meaningful penalties in situations like this.

June 8, Cheryl Zeglen was riding her Harley Davidson with friends in Bureau County. The Defendant in the civil lawsuit, Jay Pankey, was mowing his grass and blowing the clippings and debris directly on the roadway on Route 6. The clippings covered an 1/8 to 1/4 of a mile of the public roadway at the time of the crash. Route 6 is a two-lane highway.

Her family’s proposal for ‘Cheryl’s Law’ focuses on penalties greater than those available under the Litter Control Act.

If an individual blows lawn and landscape clippings directly onto the roadway results in serious injury or death to anyone operating or riding on a motorcycle in the State of Illinois.

The proposal is that if depositing clippings and debris on a roadway results in serious injury or death to motorcyclists, the individual depositing the clippings or waste onto the roadway is eligible to be punished with a Class 4 Felony and potential time in the Department of Corrections between 1-3 years.

Motorcyclists are especially vulnerable to the risk of injury and death from grass clippings on the roadway, particularly when those clippings are wet.

Cheryl Zeglen’s family has reached out to A.B.A.T.E. of Illinois and several Illinois legislators in hopes of moving the legislation forward or finding a sponsor to address this issue.