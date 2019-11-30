Spoon River College students participating in research poster presentations covered a wide variety of topics from using the scientific method to find unknown bacteria to taking a look at autism in the classroom, attempting to determine whether men or women are better drivers (turns out there’s not much difference), and exploring the lives of famous authors and poets.

CANTON/MACOMB-Spoon River College students participating in research poster presentations covered a wide variety of topics from using the scientific method to find unknown bacteria to taking a look at autism in the classroom, attempting to determine whether men or women are better drivers (turns out there’s not much difference), and exploring the lives of famous authors and poets.

The sessions were held on the Canton and Macomb campuses Nov. 19 and 21, with a total of 133 posters on display. Disciplines represented were anatomy and physiology, biology and chemistry (scientific method), education, microbiology, poetry, and zoology.

“We started the poster sessions in 2014 as way for students to gain experience in researching and presenting, and to give them the opportunity to delve deeper into class topics they wanted to learn more about,” said Amy Rutledge, biology teacher, who enlisted chemistry teacher Bridget Loftus to join in the endeavor. “Since then, other disciplines such as poetry, zoology, and film have been included, which is great!”

Best in Show in Macomb went to “Love is Love” by Alana Colemen (education), and

Honorable Mentions went to “Wanted: Dead or Alive” by Brandy Hammond (microbiology), and to “Effects of Milk on Staph Growth” by Jocelyn Dobrzycki (chemistry).

In Canton, Best in Show went to “Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva” by Ashley Bertelsen (anatomy/physiology).

Honorable Mentions went to “Tampon Absorbency” by Alyssa Vasquez and Noelle Hobbs (biology/chemistry), “Poetic Life and Works of Edgar Allen Poe” by Jacob Blakeley and Gabby Carlock (poetry), “Middle Eastern Respiratory Coronavirus” by Liberty Davis (microbiology), “Calling All Cats” by Aja Lawson biology), and “Autism in the Classroom” by Kelsey Trainer (education).

Those receiving honorable mentions received $25 gift certificates to the SRC Bookstore, and best of show winners received $50 certificates.

Judges for the sessions were SRC staff and faculty Laura Bandy, Jeannette Glover, Mandren Kreps, Michael Maher, Holly Norton, and Shana Rudd.