Monday

An attempted burglary was reported at 4:15 a.m. in the 500 block of West First Street.

Criminal damage to property was reported at 5:15 a.m. in the 800 block of Lake Street.

A hit-and-run accident was reported at 12:45 p.m. in the 100 block of West South Street.

A suspicious person was reported at 12:45 p.m. in the 500 block of South Main Street.

An attempted scam was reported at 1:45 p.m. in the 700 block of West Prospect Street.

Criminal trespass to vehicle was reported at 4 p.m. in the 200 block of Birch Place.

An attempted scam was reported at 4:45 p.m. in the 300 block of East Oak.

Mischievous conduct was reported at 6:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Franklin Street.

Alicia D. Meier, 26, of Kewanee, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East First Street for outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court to face theft and methamphetamine possession charges. Unable to post bond, Meier was taken to Henry County Jail.

Criminal trespass to vehicle was reported at 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Rockwell Street.

Jeffery Cerda, 23, of Kewanee, was given a notice to appear in court at 11:45 p.m. near Commercial and Grove for driving without insurance. In the same stop, Fernando Truijillo, 29, of Kewanee, was given a notice to appear in court for depositing injurious material on the roadway.