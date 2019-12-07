CANTON-The Breast Cancer Support Group meets the first Tuesdays the months of March, June, September and December at the First Congregational Church, 159 North 2nd Ave., Canton, 5:30 p.m.

At their December meeting, Candy Hanlin, MidAmerica National Bank, presented them with a check.

She said at the bank they had started ‘Casual for a Cure’ campaign where employees were allowed to wear jeans on specified Fridays in exchange for a donation to a local charity.

The Breast Cancer Survivor Group was chosen for their October charity.

If any breast cancer survivor would like to join the group they are welcome to do so.

The program is made possible, in part, by a grant from the Peoria affiliate of Susan G. Komen for the Cure and the Fulton County Health Department.