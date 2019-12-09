KEWANEE - Thomas William Paxton, 66, of Port Byron, Illinois, died Saturday, December 7, 2019 at his home. Services will be held at Noon on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, Port Byron. Visitation will be from 9 am – Noon prior to the service at church. Memorials may be made to Salvation Army or Pulmonary Hypertension Association. Arrangements by Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.

Thomas was born July 25, 1953 in Kewanee, Illinois, the son of Clarence, Jr. and Rosemary (McCraw) Paxton. He married Dawn M. Jennings on June 29, 1990. Thomas was employed as a computer programming engineer at John Deere Davenport Works. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, Sudoku and crossword puzzles, and reading. He liked cooking, trying new recipes and adding his own twist. He enjoyed bird watching and maintained several bird feeders. He loved spending time with his girls and grandson.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Dawn; daughters, Elizabeth Paxton (Nickolas Acosta) and Jennifer Paxton (Brett Nesseler), both of Moline; sister, Peggy Bosley, Peoria, IL; brothers, Mike (Persephone) Paxton, Lisle, IL, Pat (Marilyn) Paxton, Geneseo, Dan, Andy, Frank (Rhonda), Joe (Sherril), and Matt Paxton, all of Kewanee, IL; and 1 grandson, Thomas L.P. Acosta. He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Rosemary Paxton, Jr; maternal grandparents Art and Gladys McCraw; paternal grandparents, Clarence and Maude Paxton; and uncle and aunt, Jay and Dorothy McCraw. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com