GENESEO SCHOOLS LUNCH MENUS

DECEMBER 16-20

MONDAY, DECEMBER 16

ELEMENTARY: ORANGE CHICKEN OVER RICE, STEAMED BROCCOLI, CELERY

STICKS, DICED PEACHES

MIDDLE SCHOOL: TURKEY & GRAVY W/BISCUIT, MINI TACOS

HIGH SCHOOL: PRIME TIME CHICKEN SANDWICH, TURKEY GRAVY W/BISCUIT,

STUFFED CRUST CHEESE PIZZA, MLS: ORANGE CHICKEN W/EGG ROLL

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17

ELEMENTARY: MINI TACOS, SHREDDED LETTUCE & CHEESE, CORN, PINEAPPLE

MIDDLE SCHOOL: PIZZA HUT SAUSAGE PIZZA, MEATBALL SANDWICH

HIGH SCHOOL: LASAGNA ROLL UP OR CHEESE RAVIOLI, BAKED CHICKEN

DRUMSTICK, EISENBERG HOT DOG, MLS: BISTRO CHICKEN SANDWICH

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18

ELEMENTARY: *NORTHSIDE/ST. MALACHY: HAPPY JOE’S CHEESE PIZZA; PIZZA

CRUNCHERS, ROMAINE SALAD, GRAPE TOMATOES, PEARS

MIDDLE SCHOOL: SOFT SHELL TACO, MINI CORN DOGS

HIGH SCHOOL: CHICKEN FAJITA W/MEXICAN RICE, CHEESE QUESADILLA, MLS:

TYSON SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19

ELEMENTARY: HAMBURGER/CHEESEBURGER, BAKED BEANS, CARROTS, GRAPES

MIDDLE SCHOOL: CHICKEN ORIENTAL W/BROWN RICE, SLOPPY JOE SANDWICH

HIGH SCHOOL: HAPPY JOE’S TACO PIZZA, MINI CORN DOGS, CHICKEN STICKS

CHILI

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20

ELEMENTARY: CHRISTMAS TREE CHICKEN NUGGETS W/DINNER ROLL, SPINACH

SALAD, RED PEPPERS, JOLLY SIDEKICK, DECEMBER BIRTHDAY TREAT

MIDDLE SCHOOL: PULLED PORK SANDWICH, CHRISTMAS CHICKEN NUGGETS

HIGH SCHOOL: MAX CHEESE STICKS, FISH SANDWICH, EISENBERG HOT DOG, MLS:

ASIAN CHICKEN BITES W/ROLL

*OFFEREND DAILY AT MIDDLE SCHOOL: DELI SANDWICHES, CHEF SALADS

**OFFERED DAILY AT HIGH SCHOOL: DELI SANDWICHES, CHEF SALADS WITH

ROLL, HAMBURGER OR CHEESEBURGER

ALL MENUS SUBJECT TO CHANGE