ROCK ISLAND – Mary Lee Anderson, 74, of Rock Island, died at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Friendship Manor’s Silver Cross Pavilion in Rock Island.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 13 at Messiah Lutheran Church in Galva. Rev. Randy Swanson will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in Galva Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Messiah Lutheran Church. Rux Funeral Home in Galva is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Lee was born December 15, 1944 in Kewanee, the daughter of LeRoy and Marian (Appell) Anderson. Mary Lee graduated from Galva High School and the Augustana Nursing Program in Chicago. She spent her career as a nurse at what is now UnityPoint Health in Rock Island. She also volunteered and helped kids less fortunate.

Survivors include her brother, Merle (Mary Lou) Anderson of Eldridge, IA, nieces, Laurie (Shirck) Monfiletto of Albuquerque, NM and Amy (Anderson) Karber of Mansfield, TX, nephews, Eric Anderson of Destin, FL and Brent Anderson of Lisle, IL, as well as great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Lou Ann and her parents.

The family would like to thank the staff of Courtyard Estates in Galva and Friendship Manor and Silver Cross Rehabilitation in Rock Island. Also thank you for the excellent care and kindness provided by the staff at Compassus Hospice.

Mary Lee had a deep faith in God and she knew where she was going. This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.