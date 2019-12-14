FLORA, IL – Clay County Water, Inc. held its annual meeting in November. Luke Johnson, Manager of Clay County Water, welcomed those in attendance and conducted the meeting. Following an invocation and The Pledge of Allegiance, Johnson introduced the directors and management in attendance.

Fifty-four members were in attendance and business was conducted. Two directors, Eric Kepley and Kevin Henry, were nominated and elected to three -year terms on the board of directors.

Johnson reported that engineering and preparations for the planned Phase IV extension are progressing smoothly. The extension, approved at the 2018 annual meeting, will increase the reliability of the system as well as add approximately thirty new consumers. “Clay County Water’s goal is to bring water to rural areas that otherwise would not have water service available,” said Johnson, “We are excited to bring reliable water service to more members of our community.”

Johnson also informed those in attendance of a rate increase on water purchased from Gateway Regional Water District. “Increases in our wholesale cost of water, in addition to increases in management fees and other costs, require that we increase our water rates,” said Johnson, “Starting in January, our gallonage rate will increase from $6.15 per 1,000 gallons to $7.25 per 1,000 gallons. This rate change will not increase the $26 minimum charge and the first 1,000 gallons of usage will still be included in that minimum charge.” The average Clay County Water consumer uses 3,400 gallons per month and should expect an increase in their bill of $2.64 per month.

Clay County Water, Inc. is a not-for-profit corporation that proudly serves 725 members in Clay County.