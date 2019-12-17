The Canton Eighth Grade Little Giants boys’ basketball team decisively defeated the Lewistown Indians in the Eighth Grade Tourney, 51-27.

Leading scorer for Canton was Korbin Woerly with nine points, scoring eight points each was Jack Wheelwright and Carson Parsons.

Adding seven points was Braden Munson.

Brayden Cocker and Ryan Yerbic added four points apiece in the victory while the following players added two points each:

Ian Kosier, Christian Love, Jace Emery and Hunter Grubb.

Austin Wright added a point.

For Lewistown, Jackson was the leading scorer with 10 points.

Reed added seven and Arnett had six points.

Pace and Lane contributed two points apiece.