Editorial

And when the broken-hearted people living in the world agree

There will be an answer, let it be

For though they may be parted, there is still a chance that they will see

There will be an answer, let it be…The Beatles

One way of many to determine work may be stressing one out just a tad too much is when it starts to creep into one’s dreams.

Over the years, I’ve had numerous dreams about work.

When I was in radio, dreams, or maybe nightmares would be more apropos, centered around dead air.

To this day when I’m listening to the radio and hear dead air, I start to panic.

There is nothing worse for a D.J. than a long span of nothing; just a big fat nothing.

When I first started at FM 95/WGIL, I quickly learned if I needed to run to the little girl’s room, I could always count on Naomi and Wynonna Judd’s hit, ‘Love Can Build a Bridge’.

The CD version is 6 minutes 21 seconds long; more than enough time to run, do your business and get back in time to pop in the next cart or CD.

Of course now, things have totally changed so I’m guessing finding a long enough song for bathroom breaks is not the issue it once was.

But, radio never stressed me out.

I looked forward to going to work every single day (afternoon, evening or overnight).

The worse I got was someone complaining because when I gave the weather earlier in my shift I mentioned a small chance of rain (keep in mind, our forecasts were directly from the National Weather Service) and they had shut all of their windows, came home and their house was hot.

Eh, if I had only known what awaited me.

A week or so ago, I had a dream there was a baby elephant loose in Canton.

Naturally, given my love for animals I was all about finding said elephant, not to mention how in the world a baby elephant showed up in Canton, but as I was embarking on my journey, a woman confronted me over the lack of fair coverage between communities.

Clear as a bell, I remember telling her, “I’M LOOKING FOR A BABY ELEPHANT!”

I don’t know what the significance of the baby elephant is.

Many years ago I interviewed an Australian Shaman who talked about the meaning of dreams.

For example, if you dream about a snake, someone is deceiving you.

That’s kind of an obvious one, but it was an interesting discussion I still think about often.

We talked about totem animals, which also has roots in Native American culture.

My totem animal is the hawk.

I know. I know.

Some of you are writing this off as stupid or crazy.

I’m not stupid or crazy (so I’m told).

I am weird and I am open.

If the hawk is your totem, they show up when you need guidance from the universe and support from something beyond yourself.

The hawk represents focus, strength and poise and can show you your hidden abilities to lead yourself and others to a more positive outcome.

The last few months are not a good example by any means, but I typically am extremely focused and I’m a strong person.

But, to be fair, I’m strong because I’ve never had a choice.

It was either be strong or wither and die.

The latter wasn’t an option.

Now that I’m older, adjusting to yet another new life is challenging.

I found myself holding an in-depth conversation with my Kittay, Remi, the other day.

Her: Meow. Meow, Meow. (Standing on her back feet, tugging on the waist band of my pants.

Me: Meow, Meow, Rem. I got nothing. Meow.

She looked at me with all the judgement in the world glowing from her eyes as if to say, “You never get me! You love my sister and brother (my fur kid dogs) more than me!”

Me: I love you all the same. Don’t be ridiculous.

Teenagers. Am I right?

THIS IS MY LIFE NOW, People!

For the past three months I’ve been listening to unsolicited advice regarding how important it is to look forward, not be negative, think happy thoughts and happiness will follow, etc.

I realized not long ago, when negative thoughts creep in or I’m having a down/rough day I feel guilty because I feel as though I’m letting all of those who continue to give the advice down.

Then came a late Friday, early Saturday morning when it hit me.

Why should I feel guilty about how I FEEL?

If I keep all of that internalized, it’s not going to be good for anyone.

As it is now, there are times when it’s all I can do not to punch people in the back of the head and I’m just being honest.

I have put up with so much my entire life it is time I place myself first at least once in awhile.

And, maybe that’s the next stage of my life.

I’ve been doing broadcasting, broadcast journalism and print journalism for 25 years.

I’ve learned a lot of things.

People will look you square in the eye and lie.

I generally know when I’m being lied to.

People will be nice to you when they want something from you and when you’re no longer needed, they act as though you’re nothing.

People’s expectations of what I can do for them journalistically is sometimes more than what I’m capable.

I’m not going to turn to tabloid journalism for paper sales.

I’m not going to hurt someone, if at all possible, in the name of journalism.

And, if I’ve learned anything at all, it is extremely important for me to keep my circle small.

I don’t need a lot of so-called friends who wait until I’m not around and bad mouth me.

I can count on one hand the number of people I trust, open up to and know the ‘real’ me.

Some may call it an issue that I don’t have more people I’m able to trust.

I don’t.

I’ve been burnt and I used to forgive easily, thinking somehow it was my fault, but around the age of 35, I came to learn being burnt by certain people had nothing to do with me.

Don’t get me wrong.

I’ll admit fault all day long when I’ve screwed something up, but I’ve been overly apologetic for as long as I can remember.

Of course, there is a time to apologize, but not for the sake of apologizing.

I’m adult enough to be an adult; cordial, polite and professional.

That’s the extent of a relationship I want to have with some people.

And, let’s be real.

Truth be told, they feel the same way about me.

I’m good with that.

I’m not going to change the way I am for anyone.

In less than a month I’m going to be 46 and I’m going to do my best to make 2020 a fantastic year.

I have too much clutter in my head to add anymore.

Heck, I need to get rid of a good amount that’s already in there, but I’m cognizant that’s going to take some time.

But, whatever happens or doesn’t happen, I’m living my life for me.

Take me, me leave me or just let it be.