KEWANEE - Sharon K. (Addis) Bell of John Day, Oregon, Passed away December 14, 2019. She was born in Henry County, Illinois, and graduated from Kewanee High School, Kewanee, Illinois.

Sharon was born on Oct. 19, 1941, to Orville and Lola (Kenney) Addis. She married Bill Copenhaver and move to Oregon where she lived most of her adult life. She was later married to Bill Bell, who preceded her in death. She is survived by Gerry Copenhaver, Bill Copenhaver, Eva Marie Copenhaver, five grandchildren and one great grandchild.

She also is survived by two brothers, Joe and Michael Addis; and three sisters, Leatha Wessells, Mary Moore and Sandra Cantwell.

There will be a memorial service for Sharon at a later date.