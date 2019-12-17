The Spoon River Valley CUSD #4 Board of Education met Dec. 9 at the High School.

LONDON MILLS — The Spoon River Valley CUSD #4 Board of Education met Dec. 9 at the High School.

The consent agenda was approved and included approval of meeting and closed session minutes of Nov. 4, 2019 and Dec. 2, 2019, financial reports and bills in the amount of $129,475.91.

During his report, Superintendent Christopher Janssen provided information to the board on the Tax Relief Grant and the Construction Grant.

The board also reviewed the results of the wish list, and Superintendent Janssen discussed with board members the bond situation.

The board went into closed session at 6:26 p.m. and entered back into open session at 6:52 p.m.

The Valley school board approved:

•Hiring Jessica Trone as a paraprofessional

•Tax levy at 4.99% increase from last year’s request

•Posting bids for fuel with changes if needed

•Expense reimbursement for Triple I conference and

•First readings of multiple press policies

The board adjourned at 7:14 p.m.