LEWISTOWN — At Dickson Mounds Museum’s Tot Time on Jan. 2 at 9:30 a.m., the program will be “Pottery Party”, presented by museum staff. The program will focus on ancient container use and feature the hands-on activity of making various clay creations. This fun activity is a great way to kick off a new year of the Tot Time program series.

Admission to Tot Time is free and registration is not required. Light refreshments will be served. Groups of eight or more should call the museum in advance to ensure the availability of supplies. The program begins promptly at 9:30 a.m., with the program portion lasting approximately 30 minutes, followed by crafts, snacks and time to explore the museum.

The 2020 Tot Time program series is sponsored by the Canton Chamber of Commerce and Jeff and Linda Sisson of Havana. The program is seeking sponsors for 2020. Contact Curator of Education Christa Christensen at 309-547-3721 for more information.

The Illinois State Museum—Dickson Mounds is located between Lewistown and Havana off Illinois Routes 78 and 97. The museum is open free to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. Tours and special programs are available for groups with reservations. For more information call 309.547.3721 or TTY 217.782.9175 or visit the museum's web site at http://www.illinoisstatemuseum.org