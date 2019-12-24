The Canton Lady Giants Frosh team dropped a close one to Galesburg, 40-31.

The Canton Lady Giants Frosh team dropped a close one to Galesburg, 40-31.

Canton had two players score in double-digits.

A. Hootman scored 12 points while L. Gilles scored 11 points.

K. Zumstein scored five points.

Adding two points was A. Spencer.

R. Moser finished with a point.

Galesburg scored 13 points points in the first quarter holding Canton to four.

At the half, Galesburg had a 22-12 lead.

Canton pulled closer in the third quarter, trailing 30-21 going into the fourth, but they couldn’t close the gap.