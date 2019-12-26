The City of Olney would like to remind the citizens that the Olney City Hall will be closed Wednesday, January 1 in observance of New Year’s Day.

Republic Services will also observe the New Year’s holiday. Trash collections will fall one day behind schedule. For example, Wednesday’s regular trash pick up will be taken on Thursday, and the sequence will follow for the rest of the week into Saturday.

Please note that the Brush Dump will begin its Winter Hours in January. Winter Hours will be Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.