The Daily Ledger has compiled a list of events taking place this upcoming week.

1. A benefit for Christian Halverson will be held at the Canton Elks Saturday from 2 to 11 p.m. there will be a pork chop dinner, bake sale, cheesecake bar, silent and live auction and music. Halverson is suffering from an osteoma, which is a rare benign tumor in the frontal skull and sinuses. He will be having surgery to remove and reconstruct the frontal skull, and following the surgery he will need recovery time. A GoFundMe page has also been established to help with medical expenses at www.gofundme.com/f/christian-halverson-surgery-and-medical-expenses.

2. Country Just-Us, a country western band, will perform Monday, Dec. 30., in the Senior Center at Big Creek Park in Canton from 6 to 8 p.m.

3. Tuesday, Dec. 31, is New Year’s Eve! The Daily Ledger wishes every one a safe and happy New Year.

4. The Tot Time program “Pottery Party” will be held Thursday, Jan.2, at 9:30 a.m. at Dickson Mounds Museum in Lewistown. The program will focus on ancient container use and feature hands-on activities of making clay creations.