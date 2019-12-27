Judge Jennifer Bauknecht set bond at $5 million for Clifford Brewer Friday morning. Brewer is accused of killing three people at his residence in the early morning hours of Christmas Day.

Livingston County State's Attorney Randy Yedinak asked the court for a bond of $5 million, with 10 percent applied ($500,000). Public Defender Scott Ripley asked that bond be set at $100,000, with 10 percent applied ($10,000).

Bauknecht found probable cause to place bond at $5 million.

Brewer is accused of shooting to death his wife, Shirley A. Brewer, 48, son, Christian A. Brewer, 27, and a neighbor, Norman T. Walker, 51.

This story will be updated.