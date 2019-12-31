Galva, IL – The Back Road Music Festival is excited to announce the first artist for the 2020 festival! The country music legend Tracy Lawrence will be at The Back Road Music Festival on Saturday August 15, 2020. The festival takes place in Galva, Illinois at the Galva Park District. Gates will open at 2:00P and the music will start at 4:00P. There are still several more artists yet to be announced including the headlining act! Tickets are on sale now at www.TBRMF.com.

About The Back Road Music Festival - The Back Road Music Festival returns for its 7th year to the Galva Park District in Galva, IL. With 4 nationally touring country bands on the main stage complimented by 3 aspiring groups on the side stage, you will be guaranteed a memorable evening.

About Tracy Lawrence – One of country music’s truest traditionalists, Tracy Lawrence has sold more than THIRTEEN MILLION albums and has charted EIGHTEEN No. 1 songs. He has garnered numerous CMA and ACM awards and nominations, as well as a Grammy nomination. Following the release of a new Christmas album, entitled FROZEN IN TIME, on October 12, 2018, Lawrence spent the better part of 2018 and early this year writing and recording a brand new album which was just released on August 16th. His 2017 critically acclaimed album GOOD OLE DAYS hit the #1 position on the iTunes Country Chart. Lawrence hosts the award nominated, nationally syndicated radio show "Honky Tonkin’ With Tracy Lawrence," for which he has received two ACM nominations for National On-Air Personality of the Year. The show features music from the 80’s, 90’s and 2000’s and is heard on more 90 affiliates.

About Randy Houser – With an inimitable voice the New York Times describes as “wholly

different, thicker and more throbbing, a caldron bubbling over,” Randy Houser racked up three

consecutive No. 1 hits and more than four million in singles sales to date with his Stoney Creek

Records album, How Country Feels. He topped the charts with the title track, “Runnin’ Outta

Moonlight” and “Goodnight Kiss” (also his first No. 1 as a songwriter) and earned critical

acclaim for his powerful delivery of the Top 5 smash and CMA Song of the Year-nominated "Like

A Cowboy." Houser added a fourth No. 1 to his catalogue with “We Went” from his 2016

album, Fired Up. Randy Houser’s fifth studio album, Magnolia (available now), is his third album

with current label home, Stoney Creek Records and marks a new era for the singer/songwriter which many have called “Houser at his best.” Listeners got their first taste of Houser’s critically-

acclaimed rootsy project with the Top 30 hit “What Whiskey Does,” which debuted at Country radio as #1 Most Added and Rolling Stone immediately dubbed “a classic tears-and-twang

drinking song.” The album which NPR claims is home to “some of the most expressive performances of his career,” also includes his current single, “No Stone Unturned,” a gypsy-

hearted traveling song that Whiskey Riff calls “the best song, from the best album of 2019.”