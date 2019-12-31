In a sport where there are no second chances, no rebounds, no 3rd quarter…..the Geneseo High School gymnasts work for perfection with every skill on every event. With limited entries per team, the team split, traveling to Oswego and Des Plaines for meets on December 27th and 28th. This allowed for each gymnast to compete and to get an opportunity to perfect her skills.

Coaches Chris and Larry Ward traveled with the freshman gymnasts to Oswego for the Oswego JV Invite. The freshman continued with their strong, consistent performances. The team placed 4th scoring 116.850 points. Alexa Jolly (AA 30.45) reached the podium three times placing 4th (vault), 5th (floor) and 8th (all-around). Addison Pischke brought home two podium finishes with a 2nd place vault performance and placing 9th (all-around). Teammates Amelia Henkhaus (AA 27.80) and Jaelynn McCann (AA 28.35) just missed reaching the podium with 11th place finishes on bars (McCann) and vault (Henkhaus). Ava Williams (AA 20.85) had her highest finish on vault placing 24th. Coach Ward said the athletes are learning that there is subjectivity to judging along with the technical aspect, “We were disappointed with the beam scores in comparison to other meets. We were happy with the girls’ beam routines and the improvements. The scores don’t always reflect this. The girls went first which can be a disadvantage. We try to tell the girls to put it in their back pocket and move on to the next event.”

Coaches Tara and Maddi Koustas traveled with the sophomore-senior gymnasts to the Winter Wonderland Invite. This meet had limited entries per event and only one gymnast was allowed to compete in the all-around. Emma Heller (AA 27.40) was the all-around gymnast for the varsity competition. She placed 6th in the all-around and 8th on floor. Taylor Vandevoorde (4th vault), Evie Wilson (10th bars), Reagan Lommell (12th bars) and Taylor Smith (15th vault) rounded out the varsity roster. Grace Girten had an exceptional day in the JV competition. Grace was 1st in the all-around with 29.0 points. She placed 1st on floor, 2nd bars, 3rd vault, and 4th on beam. Joining Girten in the JV competition were Abby Krebs with a 4th place finish on bars, Sarah Korthlas placing 11th on bars, Brynn Johnson placing 12th on beam, and Olivia Johnson placing 15th on beam.

The gymnasts finished their weekend of competition in Oswego for the Oswego Varsity Invite. The team of five gymnasts scored 113.3 points. Girten (AA 29.175) was the highest finisher placing 17th in the all-around. Lommell (AA 28.850), Vandevoorde (AA 27.85), Heller (AA 26.925), and Smith (AA 22.5) joined her in the competition.