Stendeback family in

memory of Marcy Lane;

Faye Carter for Diane

Smith; Charles Preston for

Edna Preston, Ruby & Vertis

Englebright, Lula Bradford,

Carl Bradford, Jack, Don

& Bill Preston, and Dick

Staley; Phyllis Mitchell,

Keith, Sharon, Phyllis &

Linda for Sam A. Mitchell,

Wilma & Woodrow Poole

& Don Poole; Sharon

Austin for Lee Austin; Kim

Barbre Klein for Al Barbre;

Grandma Sharon Austin for

Brittany Austin.

Larry & Martha Emmons

for Gene & Joyce DeLong,

Mike DeLong, Franklin

& Hazel Duckworth; Pat

Vaught for Mr. & Mrs.

Floyd Rister, Mr. & Mrs.

Frank Vaught and Harry

Vaught; Janice Kimbrell

and Beverly Bridgeman for

Bob Kimbrell, Jim Kimbrell

and Janet Kimbrell; Janice

Kimbrell for Isadore

Swanz, Rose Swanz and

Don Swanz; Betty DeLong

for Jim DeLong, Jimmy

“Tennessee” DeLong,

Hannah DeLong, Ann &

Jinky Hart and Fern & Larry

Pittman.

Jim & Patty Pretzsch

and Brad, Carrie, Joseph

& A l e x u s G a t e s f o r

J i m D e L o n g , J i m m y

“Tennessee” DeLong,

Hannah DeLong, Orval

& Lillie Pretzsch, Ruth

Bostic, Bill DeLong and Ray

York; Brad, Carrie, Joseph

& Alexus Gates for Ralph

& Dorothy Gates, John &

Louise Storey and Richard

Gates; Alice & Larry Bryant

for Clyde & Reba Moye and

John & Velma Bryant;

Ron & Kay Pretzsch

for Ed & Elsie Pretzsch

and Bill & Marie Colliver;

Barbara Boren for Joyce

DeLong, Gene DeLong

and Michael DeLong;

Jack LaMont for Connie

LaMont; Susan Clawson

for Lewis “Dale Clawson;

Brenda & Fred Smith for

Silas & Jean Smith; Pat

Lodge for Vernon Lodge;

Maxine Hancock for Bob

Hancock; James Little for

Deborah Kay Little; and

Roy & Paulette Jackson for

Paul & Thelma Hoegger and

Roy & Charlotte Jackson.

Residents of Enfield

Healthcare and Rehab and

Carmi Manor had a brighter

Christmas because of your

gifts.

T h e s e g i f t s m a d e

Christmas special for

residents of Mt. Vernon

Nursing & Rehab Center.

Persons donating were:

Bill and Lynn Stendeback

family in memory of Marcy

Lane; Mike & Cindy Barker

for Orville Haas and Earl

Barker; Becky & Jerry

Ashworth for L.L. & Mary

McCarty; Amy & Tim Smith

for Mary & Lancewell

McCarty; David & Dianna

Uhde for their parents;

Jim & Rejohnna Stallings

for Janine Stallings; and

the Mt. Vernon Business

& Professional Women’s’

Club for Loved Ones.