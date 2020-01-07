“Poor and content is rich, and rich enough…” (William Shakespeare, in Othello)

In a faraway land with sun and jobs and little-bitty taxes, I have a brother. He enjoys his Texas life and liberty and clean knowledge-based work. There’s also tacos, but that’s another story.

Anyway, my Texican brother sent a check for the grandkids the other day. By the postmark it took 17 days to get here. I did the math and I’m pretty sure I could walk a letter from Texas to Timbuktu in 17 days. I can only assume that there was some sort of flood or famine in Arkansas that held it up. That’s probably it. The famine killed the arthritic old mail mule and that slowed our mail. Once again, that’s not this story.

I was shocked that the tardy letter was torn open. Surprisingly, the check was still inside. I called my brother and told him about the mutilated mail. He didn’t seemed too concerned. While I was afraid that some Russian hacker had copied his account numbers, he wasn’t a-scared. He’s got “fraud protection”. That’s this story.

Fraud protection is something people that have money use to keep their money. People pay a fee to companies like LifeLock or Experian to watch over the bank accounts, credit cards, cookie jars, and the ashtray in their Pontiacs. It all sounds very exotic to me. Not only do they get money; they also get to keep it. What a deal that is.

I don’t have to worry about being ripped off like the richer people worry, unless they have protection. Then again, they have to pay for that. I’m wondering if that protection is like the Mafia-type protection. In that type, if you miss a payment they rough you up and burn your house. Ultimately, they may have to buy protection from the protection.

I have my own form of fraud protection. It’s called “being poor”. I know “poor” is a relative term. I’m not as poor as a lot of people, but not as well off a lot of people. I’d probably be better off if I didn’t waste all of my allowance on pie and recliners, but for the sake of the story let’s just say I’m poor.

My form of fraud protection entails a few maxed-out credit cards and a checking account just twelve cents from disaster. I could sign a hundred checks and plaster them all over the internet and nothing bad would happen to me. The people that’d try to use them would get embarrassed but wouldn’t get money. Forget LifeLock and Experian. Financially, I’m protected by poverty.

I’ve heard you have to be careful with your credit cards. People on the “Dark web” sell credit card numbers for a few dollars. I’m here to tell you today, that anyone that buys my credit card numbers is going to be asking for their $3 back. The credit digits aren’t going to do them any good. They’d be better off using the credit card numbers playing the Powerball than trying to use them to buy a second-hand licorice stick.

In the end, I vote for the safety of having nothing of consequence. I guess I’m poor because I choose security over substance. Pie is rich enough for me, and for Shakespeare.

