Following the invocation given by Steve Winkelman, the Pledge of Allegiance and roll call, meeting attendees learned that Carmi residents will be introduced to a new Mexican restaurant within the next three weeks. It is located in the strip mall by Wal-Mart. Carmi City Council members voted to approve a new class B license for the restaurant with one nay vote entered by councilman Steve Winkelman. An annual fee of $1,000 is the cost for the license.

There were no existing licenses available, according to Carmi Mayor Jeff Pollard, so the council created one for the business.

Lance Yearby thanked the council for the cooperation that was received for the lights display. He encourages anyone who would like a display sponsorship to contact him. "We have a magazine of displays that you may select from," he said. "You have an opportunity to see how it will look," he said. It was noted that several displays this year were purchased in honor of a loved one whom the family chose to remember through the lights.

The question of whether the city would be in charge of placing a traffic signal at the Edgewood and Hwy. 1 intersection due to a complaint of an elderly lady who has trouble pulling out from Edgewood Drive. Pollard advised that the state has that jurisdiction.

Council members were encouraged to drive through their wards at night to see how many street lights are out. A work order will be prepared and the problem will be alleviated.

There was no executive session and the meeting was adjourned.