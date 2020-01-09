By Carol Groves , For The Carmi Times

Pastor: Local residents have been sharing

opinions concerning the legalization of recreational

marijuana. One area pastor stated

that 11.8 million young adults in 2018 were

addicted to marijuana. In my opinion, it is a

deadly drug which impairs a person’s ability

to judge time, distance and speed. It slows

down reaction time and reduces ability to

pick up on moving objects. So why, all at

once, have law makers decided to legalize

marijuana? After years of being illegal to

use because it is a mind-altering drug, we

choose to call it recreational marijuana and

suddenly that makes it OK. I feel the towns

that legalize marijuana are doing so because

of the financial gain. The three percent sales

tax that is available is more important than

the fact that the drug is addictive and can

cause respiratory problems. Also, driving

under the influence greatly increases

the risk of having an accident. I guess that

doesn’t matter anymore either. The real

affect it will have on the lives of our young

people we may never know. As a pastor, I

see the dreams of young people shattered

every day. It’s important to understand

that just because the name of something is

changed it doesn’t change the effect.

Elected Official: People in Carmi have been

selling marijuana on the street for years.

Now Carmi residents can go to Grayville or

Harrisburg and buy it and bring it back to

town. Drugs have always been a problem

here and we are not alone. It is a problem

in almost every town around us. The state

passes a law to legalize recreational marijuana

and then leaves the task to decide

whether or not to allow it to be sold in our

town up to us. It’s a difficult decision.

Mayor: Carmi Mayor Jeff Pollard told the

Times that the Carmi City Council will make

a decision on whether or not to allow marijuana

to be sold in Carmi either during the

council meeting at the end of January or the

first meeting in February. “The city attorney

will be present to go over the pros and cons

of the decision and will make a recommendation

to the council about what he feels

would be in the best interest of the city. I

would feel confident to follow his counsel.

Resident: I’m scared for what legalizing pot

will do to our future generations. We’ve

already made alcohol legal and we have

adults who will buy alcohol for teenagers.

So now we give them booze and drugs?

Let’s face it. We have adults who behave

like teens and want to be liked or want to

look big in front of younger kids, so they go

buy things for them like cigarettes, alcohol

and now drugs will be available. I don’t like

legalizing pot for recreation. For medicine

reasons, I think is ok. What are we doing

to our kids? Cigarettes, booze and drugs.

All I can say is God bless our kids. The

government, lawmakers, parents, and our

so-called Christians sure aren’t going to do

it. That’s my rant.