CANTON-Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) made her way through the southeast part of her District Monday.

In 2019, in addition to serving in Democratic House Leadership as Chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Congresswoman Bustos was appointed to serve on the powerful Appropriations Committee, giving, in her words, “the Heartland a seat at the decision-making table and a voice in critical federal funding investment.”

In her 2019 role on the Committee, she delivered a number of local wins for Illinois as part of major funding packages to fully fund the federal government.

She secured provisions that would address teacher recruitment and retention, extend the biodiesel tax credit until 2022, support federal workers in Thomson and Pekin as well as deliver state-of-the-art equipment for the 182nd Air National Guard in Peoria, to name a few, “Just to highlight a few things that are topical right now, right before we came back home for the holidays; two things we passed that I think are really important to people-1. was the trade deal, especially with this being such an ag.-driven economy where we’re from. We have 9,600 family farms in our Congressional District, so it’s a big deal. It was probably the number one thing I would hear from our farmers all over the District about making sure we passed a trade deal. We passed it. It’s really good. I think anytime you can have democrats, republicans, the House, the Senate the White House, organized labor and family farmers all supporting something-you ended up in a pretty good place.”

Currently, said Bustos, the bill is waiting for the Senate to take it up, “All indications are that they will support it and it will be passed to the President to sign into law. This is good. I think this is probably the best trade deal we’ve had in a very, very long time. It’s good for working men and women and it’s good for our farmers.”

She noted Canada and Mexico are two of the United States’ three biggest agricultural trading partners.

Bustos hopes this will make for a more stable 2020 than was had in 2019, “The other bill we passed right before coming home is a health bill that allows for the first time in the history of Medicare for prescription drug prices to be negotiated.

There are four really good components of that, that’s number one, Medicare will negotiate prescription drug prices, number two, out-of-pocket expenses for seniors will be no more than $2,000, number three that the prices that countries like ours pay for drugs cannot be significantly more so that levels the playing field here and the last one which I think is monumental, this saves about half-a-trillion dollars in healthcare costs. Much of that will be put back into Medicare so those on Medicare will get, for the first time, vision, hearing and dental. Again, that’s never happened in the history of Medicare.

That passed the House. (Senator) Mitch McConnell (House Majority Leader) needs to take it up for Medicare patients to see the benefits. That’s a big question mark.

Those are two of the most significant amounts, I think, of legislation we passed over the last several weeks.”

Additionally, the medical device tax was repealed, “We got rid of the medical device. We have been looking on this for years now-but we permanently repealed the medical device tax. That is very good for Fulton County because when you have a company like Cook Medical that has been so good at helping the community, investing in the community; this gives them more leeway to be able to help Fulton County and specifically Canton. We permanently repealed that so that was a big deal,” she explained.

Bustos is currently gearing up for her fifth campaign.

The primary for this election year is March 18.