MACOMB/MOLINE — Enrollment remains an issue at Western Illinois University, but Interim President Martin Abraham believes that the institution is making progress.

During Monday’s back-to-school assembly, Abraham said that there are more admitted students for this fall than there were at this time last year. He also said that the university is introducing programs to make sure those students not only register, but also feel welcome once they become Leathernecks.

There’s a five percent increase in fall to spring new freshman retention compared to this time last year, which Abraham attributes to programs that help struggling students find guidance in the classroom.

“We recognize the importance of every one of our students,” Abraham said. “Everyone admitted to Western has a good chance to succeed.”

The university has experienced six straight semesters of declining enrollment, but Abraham believes that it’s a trend that could soon be in Western’s rearview mirror. He said that he plans to see a larger incoming class in the fall of 2020 than there was in the fall of 2019.

“This remains our goal and a goal that remains well within our reach,” he said.

With an admissions staff that now processes applications more efficiently, Abraham believes that admitting more students to Western is a more-than-feasible goal.

He referred to spring enrollment as “relatively strong” and said that the number of admitted freshman and transfer students declined less than what was projected. While he’s encouraged by what he’s seen with enrollment, he recognizes the need for even greater improvement.

“We still have a long way to go and changes do not happen overnight,” he said.

He sees opportunities in recruiting more community college students to transfer to Western and he vowed to invest in new programs to expand what the university has to offer.

Elsewhere, Abraham hopes that Western’s financial woes will become less of a concern.

“On the budget front, we have the opportunity to end the year in the black for the first time since fiscal year 2017,” he said.

The caveat to the potential fiscally-responsible year is that the university needs to spend under its operating and personnel budgets. Since funds from tuition remain low, Western’s budgeted expense is greater than its actual revenue. But Abraham sees light at the end of the tunnel.

“Because of your efforts to reduce expenditures, and the expectation that you will continue to identify opportunities to reduce costs, we do not need to take any extraordinary measures to further rein in spending,” Abraham said.

Community leaders like Representative Norine Hammond, Macomb Mayor Mike Inman, Macomb Police Chief Curt Barker, and Board of Trustees Chair Polly Radosh were in attendance for Abraham’s speech.

Email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com with comments or questions on this story.