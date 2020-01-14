MACOMB — Aldermen discussed a proposed city ordinance refinancing up to $4.3 million in general obligation bonds at Monday's city council committee of the whole meeting.

The city has engaged Bernardi Securities to handle the refinancing, Company representative John Vizetti told city council members that there are eight years left to pay on the bonds but that a refinancing might reduce the interest rate from 2.5 percent to 1.8 percent.

Bernardi Securities refinanced a set of 2008 general obligation bonds for Macomb in 2016. Vizetti said a 2020 bond issue could save the city between $70,000 and $90,000, maybe up to $16,000 per year.

In other business, council members discussed soliciting bids for replacing old cast iron water mains along portions of Stadium Drive, and North Albert, West Orchard, West Pierce, and West Murray streets.

Water Treatment Manager Kent Cox said the city has been awarded a $500,000 federal grant, the second to be applied to replacement of water mains in the northwest portion of Macomb.

Cox said the city will not be asked to match the federal money but would be expected to cover the costs of engineering and grant administration. He has asked the council to approve an agreement with IMEG, formerly McClure Engineering, to handle those tasks.

The water treatment manager said construction bids would be due by February 20 and the city council could award a contract at its March 2 meeting.

Aldermen also heard first reading of a proposed ordinance creating a special event liquor license for the St. Paul Home and School Association Trivia Night. The event would be held February 8 from 6 to 10:30 p.m. in the school gymnasium.

Principal Laura Cody told council members, "There's a lot of fellowship and friendship in this fundraiser....It's all for our students."

Mayor Mike Inman told aldermen that the state has released $8 million in design funding for the Western Illinois University Performing Arts Center. "We're encouraged by that announcement," he said.

