By Carol Groves

For The Carmi Times

White County voters, along

with voters in several other

counties in Illinois will have an

opportunity to vote on whether

or not they would like to see

something done about the lack of

representation for rural counties

due to the voting power exerted

by Cook County.

Josh West recently requested

for the White County board of

commissioners to place the question

on the November ballot.

Other members of the New

Illinois Organization have made

the same request for other

counties