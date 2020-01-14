The IMS wrestling team faced off with Macomb Thursday.
The IMS wrestling team faced off with Macomb Thursday. Said Coach Bob Wilcoxen, “We were wrestling a thin Macomb team this evening. We will made a good showing despite all of the forfeits.”
Results are as follow:
Canton Ingersoll Wrestling (5-0)
Canton (99) vs. Macomb (12)
65- Hardesty (c) by FF
70- M. Steele (c) pinned Hoyt (m)
75- Lawson (c) by FF
80- Jochums (c)by FF
85- Lockwood (c) pinned Green (m)
90- Carrier (c) by FF
95- Oaks (c) by FF
100- Murphy (c) by FF
105- Harn (c) by FF
112- Siemon (c) by FF
119- Putman (c) dec. 6-0 Houston (m)
126- Dunlap (c) pinned Bolte (m)
135- Shannon (m) pinned Kees (c)
145- Fawcett (c) by FF
155- Bond (c) pinned Quesenberry (m)
167- Dennis (m) by FF
185- Eustice (c) pinned Connors (m)
215- Brawdy (c) pinned Danner (m)
Hwt- Kessler (c) pinned Bodiford (m)
Exhibition:
Boantcher (m) pinned Lidwell (c)
Siemon (c) pinned Mc Gruter (m)
Jones (c) pinned Konkler (m)
Dennis (m) maj dec 9-1 Greene (c)
Hoyt (m) tech fall 15-0 Pitcer (c)
Green (m) pinned Smith (c)
Fields (c) pinned Brown (m)