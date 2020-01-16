LEWISTOWN — Hickory Ridge Concerts kicks off its 2020 season with old time banjo player and songwriter Jonas Friddle on Saturday, January 18th at 7 p.m. at the Dickson Mounds Museum.

A musician whose songs have received The John Lennon Songwriting Award, Jonas’ tunes bear the marks of someone who has done his time in pub sessions and square dance halls. His writing is full of imagery, honesty and humor.

Friddle was raised in the mountains of North Carolina and currently resides in Chicago where he teaches at the Old Town School of Folk Music. His shows feature a blend of award winning songwriting and deft arrangements of traditional American music. He is joined by Jess McIntosh, a powerful fiddler and songwriter in her own right. Together they present a concert any fan of folk music will enjoy.

Jonas marks the first of an outstanding line up of musician booked for the 2020 season at Hickory Ridge. “We have an amazing selection of artists, from bluegrass to songwriter, folk, old time and blues” said artistic director/show host Chris Vallillo. “It might be our best year yet!” You can see the entire season at the Hickory Ridge web site, www.hickoryridgeconcerts.com.

The Hickory Ridge Concert Series is held the third Saturday of every month and begin at 7 p.m. with the doors opening at 6 p.m. Coffee, drinks, and a variety of desserts are available during intermission. There is an admission charge of $10 per adult and $5 for children under 12. Performers at the Hickory Ridge Concert Series stay at the Big Horse Inn in Lewistown, Illinois.

The Dickson Mounds Branch of the Illinois State Museum is located between Lewistown and Havana off routes 78 and 97. For more information call 309/547-3721 or TDD 217/782-9175.

— Submitted