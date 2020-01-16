The Geneseo High School Gymnastics team traveled to Naperville on January 7th for a dual meet with Waubonsie Valley. Team scores were tallied, however, no individual places were recorded. The varsity team placed second with 121.8 points. The junior varsity team scored 122.55 points to place first. The junior varsity 2 team scored 95 points to place first. Coaches Chris & Larry Ward were really proud of the gymnasts’ performances, especially with the vault team scores (33.55 varsity & 33.65 junior varsity). “We had a great night with a plethora of improvements on all events,” stated Coach Ward.

The varsity team put up solid performances with several girls breaking the 30.0 all-around mark. Grace Girten paced the varsity squad with a 30.85 all-around score. She was followed closely by teammates Reagan Lommell (30.4 AA), Taylor Vandevoorde (30.25 AA), Evie Wilson (29.35 AA), and Emma Heller (28.35 AA).

The junior varsity team continued to push one-another with very close scoring. Alexa Jolly led the team with a 31.1 all-around performance. Addison Pischke followed closely with a 31.0 AA. Teammates Jaelynn McCann (30.3 AA), Amelia Henkhaus (29.65 AA), and Abby Krebs (27.55 AA) rounded out the team score with solid all-around performances. The junior varsity team was led by Ava Williams (24.2 AA). Olivia Johnson had an all-around score of 22.0. Teammates Mallory Setser (21.95 AA) and Aubrey Brumbaugh (AA 21.4) completed the team scoring. Sarah Korthals competed in several events.

In a disappointing turn of weather events, the home Geneseo Invite scheduled for January 11th was cancelled. Due to multiple conflicts, the Invite will not be rescheduled. The team will travel to Riverside Brookfield this week.