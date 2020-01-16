The Canton Lady Giants had a tough Tuesday night against the Lady Redbirds of Metamora.

Numerous turnovers and poor shooting resulted in a 59-28 Mid- Illini loss. The loss drops Canton to 8-9 on the season, 3-4 in conference play.

It didn’t start out well for Canton as they dropped just two buckets in the first quarter.

Tori Oaks gave Canton the early 2-0 lead after hitting two free throws, but Canton would not get a field goal until mid-way through the quarter, that coming from Oaks as well making it an 8-4 Metamora lead.

Bailey Culver got the other bucket in the quarter with Blair Jacobus picking up a late free throw making it a 14-7 game at the end of the quarter.

Canton would have their best play in the second quarter. Culver knocked down two 3-pointers to keep Canton to within 7 at 21-14 with just over four minutes to play.

Jacobus picked up a basket in the lane on a put back and then picked up another basket, also in the lane, after a pass from Oaks. Culver and Oaks hit a few free throws and Culver a bucket as Canton would head into the half down just eight at 29-21.

It would be the third quarter that would spell doom for the Lady Giants. Canton would only manage one field goal in the quarter, that coming from Culver late in the quarter.

Canton would also give up 19 points on the defensive side of the ball.

Canton coach Jessica Jones “We are really struggling to find points, it’s just a bad place to be right now.”

Jones also commented “It’s just not acceptable to give up 19 points in a quarter, it’s really frustrating. We just have to find a way and rise above it.”

It didn’t get any better for Canton in the final quarter. Oaks picked up a bucket early to start the quarter and then would hit the long three at the 6:08 mark but that would be all the scoring Canton could muster as they would go down with the 59-28 defeat.

Canton would get scoring from just three players in the game. Culver led with 13, Oaks 10, and Jacobus with 5.

The Canton Sophomores had a closer contest but fell to Metamora 39-33.