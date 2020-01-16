The overtime clock was ticking Monday night as Brooke Jansen took a shot for the Newton Lady Eagles.

With the score deadlocked at 34 with Flora, some Newton fans either held their breath or offered silent prayers as the ball sailed toward the basket. Monday was not a memorable night for shooting prowess by Newton.

When the ball went through the net for two points, many Newton’s fans and bench let out a shout. Newton coach Brad Harris offered a smile as well on a wild night in Newton gym with his team not hitting on all cylinders at times. Newton took the overtime lead at 36-34.

Three more points scored later at the free throw line by Whitney Zumbahlen and Allison Harris gave Newton a 39-37 lead in the closing seconds. When the buzzer sounded ending overtime, the Newton girls seemed more exhausted and relieved than excited. This game was a battle from the start.

The Flora Wolfgals kept fighting for the ball throughout the contest. They took an early lead with determined defense that kept Newton off the scoreboard in the opening minutes. Flora led 13 to 5 after the first eight minutes by pressuring Newton up and down the court. It didn’t help that Newton’s shooting was off target when they had clear shots.

Flora’s Taylor Brown and Emma Walden combined for 21 points for the Wolfgals. They and their teammates were ravenous on defense.

In the second quarter, the Lady Eagles turned the tables on Flora with tough defensive play and fast-paced scores. Newton took the halftime lead 19-18 by doubling Flora’s second quarter scoring output, 10 to 5.

The Wolfgals came out in the second half and shut down Newton on offense. The Eagles only scored 2 points in that third quarter, while Flora took the lead, 25-21, entering the fourth quarter.

The Lady Eagles soared back in the game in the final quarter by racking up 13 points. But they could not break out with a comfortable lead. Flora scored 9 points and despite opportunities – missed layups and free throws -- by both teams to capture the final lead, the game ended in a tie, 34-all.

Jansen’s two-points early in the overtime period put Newton ahead for good. The scores by Zumbahlen and Harris made sure Flora could not catch up.

Jansen led the Eagles with 12 points. Renae Russell fought hard for her 8 points under the basket. Eliza Bierman, Zumbahlen and Harris each scored 6 points. Claire Carr added 4 points.

Carr led the team with 7 rebounds, and Jansen had 6. Carr also collected 3 steals.

The victory improved Newton’s season record at 16-5, including 4 wins and only one loss in the Little Illini Conference. The Lady Eagles also defeated Lawrenceville, 54-47, on Jan. 9. Jansen scored 21 points and pulled down 14 rebounds. Zumbahlen had 16 points against the Lady Indians. Carr had 9 rebounds and 4 points in the win.

The Newton Junior Varsity team lost to Flora, 40-36 on Monday. Leading on scoring for the JV squad were Madison Blake with 17 points, and Amber Russell with 6 points. Allison Einhorn scored 5 points and Shaley Murray had 4.