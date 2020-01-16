McDONOUGH COUNTY — Rushville resident Scott Stoll is hoping to bring a new voice to the table when it comes to representing District 93.

Stoll has held jobs in marketing, merchandising, and leadership since graduating from Rockford University in 2001. Currently, he’s the Chief Operating Officer at an independent pharmacy in Rushville he and his wife own.

It’s his extensive business experience that Stoll believes gives him valuable knowledge about the issues that those in the district face. But his successful bid for alderman in Rushville three years ago now also gives him insight on the political system works.

Stoll is also a member of various committees, which he said have helped add a waterpark and a new chamber of commerce to Rushville, while enhancing his experience in local politics.

“Being in local government is not partisan,” Stoll said, “so you can easily have the ability to find good common ground with everybody, regardless of what their political party affiliations might be – and I learned that that’s something that can be done outside of local government.”

If he gets to represent the 93rd District, Stoll won’t be concerned about party labels. He said that he will be the representative for the constituents in the region.

“I’m not a puppet; never been one in my life,” he said. “I’m here to do what’s right for the people of this district alone.”

Economic development, health care, and education are Stoll’s three main focuses because as a father and small business owner in the health care industry, he sees them as the most pressing challenges.

With health care, Stoll said that it’s imperative to eliminate the financial influence that insurance companies and PBM companies have on legislators since it’s responsible for the high costs associated with copays, deductibles, and prescription drugs.

“They’re controlling quite a bit in Springfield. That hurts the ability for other legislators to develop a new or better health care system,” he said.

Stoll said that the region’s small, independent pharmacies and clinics are trying to offer the best prices and service, but many of them will struggle to keep their doors open if the issues aren’t addressed.

Fighting for more funding and incentivizing opportunities will be a priority for Stoll in K-12, but also at places like Western Illinois University, Spoon River College, and other trade schools in the region. He said that those with degrees and certificates need more opportunities in their local communities so that they aren’t forced to pursue jobs elsewhere.

Expanding career options and reducing student loan debt would greatly benefit those in the district, according to Stoll.

He hopes to draw stark contrast between himself and current Rep. Norine Hammond, who he says waited too long to support a budget during the impasse under Gov. Rauner, which led institutions like Western down the wrong path.

“We need somebody that’s going to take action and look out for the greater good of every person in our district,” he said. “There’s a feeling that nothing’s being done and nobody’s looking out for them.”

As an advocate for term limits, Stoll vows to avoid getting trapped in a Springfield-like mindset that he sees many politicians embrace.

On the campaign trail, Stoll will have to find ways to increase voter turnout among not only the Democratic base, but also those who rarely vote and those who lean conservative but are looking for change.

John Curtis may have lost consecutive races to Hammond, but 2018’s 4.4 percent deficit and victory with voters in McDonough County, indicates that Democrats may feel optimistic about 2020.

Stoll said that he and his primary opponent, Emiliano Vera, both share the goal of wanting to put a Democrat in office. The Democratic competitors will compete on Tuesday, March 27.

