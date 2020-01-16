MACOMB — On Tuesday, Western Illinois University Art Gallery hosted the first show of 2020 with an opening reception for Joyce Polance’s “Turbulence” exhibit.

According to Polance’s artist statement for the exhibit, she wanted to step away from realism and create more of an abstract look into her art by moving the painting into different positions so she could focus more on the color and movement of the painting, not realism. “I felt that I was missing the movement of my earlier work in my paintings and I felt the only way I could do that was for them to begin to unravel, so I needed to move away from realism,” Polance said.

She said it can be difficult to create movement in her paintings because while she creates a painting, she takes reality away from the object and has to use her instincts to create her piece, even when things change constantly. She said that the changes in the paintings can cause her to lose things that she likes in the painting because painting in this fashion turns the end result into something else.

As for her own personal style, Polance described it as a combination of expressionistic and abstract with touches of impressionistic added to it. The use of pastels and brush strokes give the paintings the impressionistic feel to them. Most of her works at the exhibit have more of the abstract feel to them, especially the landscapes and portraits that she used herself as her reference. Polance credited Chaim Soutine and Willem de Kooning as her artistic influences. “I always think of myself as an expressionist, but my student even says no, you're also an impressionist, Polance said. “And I think I'm also occasionally a surrealist and also occasionally an active painter. My work is getting more abstract as I go. So, I would say primarily expressionism, but elements of all of those other things.”

A native of New York City, Polance is a Chicago-based artist that attended Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut before she received a Bachelor of Fine Arts at Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. Her website https://www.joycepolance.com/ lists that her works are in collections at the Illinois Institute of Art in Chicago, The University Club of Chicago, Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art in Wausau, Wisconsin and other collections in Chicago, London, Sarasota, Florida and Vienna, Austria. The exhibit will be at the WIU gallery until Feb. 14.

