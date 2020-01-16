We are merely days away from the big year – 2020! We cannot believe that it has arrived so quickly. We’ve been working on this project since 2017 and at that time, 2020 seemed like it was so far away. To the contrary, time has flown by!

Slowly but surely, tasks and needs are getting marked off of the checklist. We’ve told about how it takes the community coming together to make this a success. We ARE seeing our community band together on this and cannot wait to see what else Olney is capable of doing. We’ve seen individuals and groups come together to offer up meals and supplies, to volunteer their time and resources, their homes, etc. To be honest, it’s been overwhelming in the best way to see this take place.

The event schedule is close to completion. We would like to share with you some details of what is to come. Here is the tentative schedule of events:

June 17th: Walldogs Welcome Dinner: This will be a chance for Walldogs and Corporate Sponsors to enjoy a banquet that will provide for a very warm welcome! Cummins Municipal Band Concert at Bower Park: The Cummins Municipal Band will be changing their performance from the Bandshell to The Stage in Bower Park to help kick off the project. Music begins at 7:30 p.m. Projection Night: At dusk, projections begin. Each mural will be projected onto its designated wall or canvas where outlining will begin.

June 18th: Mural Painting Begins!: All day. Kids Mural Painting: Morning & afternoon sessions. Sounds of Summer ft. Johnathen Len: Joins us at The Stage in Bower Park where Johnathan Len will entertain and woo the crowd with his talent and energy. Thank you, Friends of Olney! Music runs from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

June 19th: Mural Painting Continues!: All day. Kids Mural Painting: Morning & afternoon sessions. German Entertainment: Located in Bower Park, Trinity Lutheran Church will be providing community entertainment with a live German band. More information, including the time, will be forthcoming!

June 20th: Mural Painting Continues!: All day. Kids Mural Painting: Morning & afternoon sessions. Festival in Downtown Olney: Our committee is working to provide a fun day of things to see and do as a part of this Festival. Mad Dog 2020 Fundraising Art Auction: This ticketed event will be held at the Olney VFW #4226 at 7:30 p.m. Walldog artists will be bringing one-of-a-kind, Olney-inspired art pieces available for auction. Dessert bar and cash bar also available. Arty Costume Party: The Olney Arts Council will be hosting an art-themed costume party in the parking lot in front of the VFW. Start planning your costumes now! Event kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

June 21st It’s a wrap!

As with each submitted article, we like to share a couple more mural topics. We hope to have designs available for release sometime in April. In the meantime, be sure to visit us on the web at www.olneywalldogs.com or on Facebook by searching “Mad Dog 2020 Olney International Mural Event”. A full listing of mural topics is available in those two places.

Ridgway: Natural Scientist, Author, & Artist – 305 W. Main (3 of 5 at this location) This piece will showcase images related to Dr. Robert Ridgway.

Dr. Robert Ridgway was one of Olney’s most notable citizens. Dr. Ridgway was a leader in the field of ornithology. He also received great fame from his ground-breaking work on colors. Ridgway’s books on colors provided a chart of 1,115 colors and shades of colors. The Color Standards became the world authority on colors and was used not only in scientific work, but also in commercial work and art, and by paint manufacturers, chemists, florists, and artists.

Dr. Ridgway was associated with the Smithsonian Institute for 62 years as a curator of the ornithological collections and was also one of the founders of the American Orinthological Union. He was a founding committee member of the International Orinthological Congress at Vienna in 1885, and at Budapest in 1891. He was also a member of the advisory council of World Congresses at the World’s Columbian Exposition. These are only a few of Dr. Ridgway’s important association memberships.

Upon his retirement, Dr. Ridgway settled in Olney as he considered Olney to be “The Ideal Place for Retirement.” Dr. & Mrs. Ridgway’s retirement home was named “Larchmound” because of the larch trees, though over 500 plantings were made on this property. This property was the most beautifully landscaped home in this section of the country. Larchmound still stands today.

Dr. Ridgway also purchased acreage that was made into the Bird Haven arboretum. At one point, this tract of land was said to have been second only to a larger tract in Japan in the number of species of plants it contained. Bird Haven served as Dr. Ridgway’s own base for scientific research on the cultivation of non-native trees and plants.

Over time, 200 additional species were transferred to Bird Haven from Dr. Ridgway’s nursery at Larchmound. The plantings offered excellent cover, food, and nesting sites for all kinds of birds.

Over the years, several transactions of Bird Haven ownership were made, but the City of Olney purchased the land in 1970 where much of the acreage was used in the creation of East Fork Lake.

A smaller Bird Haven still exists near Miller’s Grove by East Fork Lake that is open to the public, and a larger inaccessible tract lies on the north shore. Dr. Ridgway’s grave is located in Bird Haven, marked by a granite boulder. A bronze plaque with sculpture of birds, and reading “Robert Ridgway, 1850-1929” was stolen in the 1980s. The restoration of the remaining acreage of Bird Haven was the work of the Illinois and Richland County Bicentennial Commission, and is presently under the care of the City of Olney. The Ridgway Chapter of the Illinois Audubon Society sponsors a cleanup of Bird Haven every fall.

The trails of Bird Haven remain open to the public, and you may also drive by Larchmound in the south portion of Olney.

The Art of the Opera – 405 S. Fair (facing Whittle Ave.) This piece will showcase images related to Hyatt’s Opera House.

“The stage is not merely the meeting place of all the arts, but is also the return of art to live.” ~Oscar Wilde

Imagine being in a beautiful space surrounded by plush seating, thick, velvet drape, beautiful frescoes, and the rich smell of well-cared-for wood. The performers on the palatial stage are a leading attraction that wow the audience without the need for microphones. Now image that space being here in Olney. Believe it or not, in the late 1800s and early 1900s, that really could be found right here.

The place being described was Hyatt’s Opera House, and it used to sit on the northwest corner of the intersection of Main and Boone Streets (where the Culligan Water Service building currently sits). It was built by John Schmid in 1896, and J.H. Hyatt purchased the building in 1901.

During this time period, opera houses in the Midwest were typically built in conjunction with government offices or commercial stores. Hyatt’s Opera House had a general store on the first floor with the manager’s residence in the rear. Above, the opera house itself could seat 900 with lower level and balcony seating.

Hyatt’s Opera House was known as the finest opera house in southern Illinois. Because of this and the fact that Olney was located along a major rail route, Hyatt’s Opera House brough in many leading attractions of the day. In addition to beautiful opera performances, large meetings and other acts of the time (such as vaudeville) also made an appearance here. Unfortunately, detailed listing of performers and/or programs were lost in the fire that destroyed this beauty on October 19, 1910.

Today, Olney has a strong theater culture supported by the Olney Arts Council and the Olney Central College Theatre.

Before signing off, we would like to note those that have committed as Corporate Sponsors so far: City of Olney Tourism Fund, Vaughn Law Office-Ray & Marcia Vaughn, Thrasher Family Funeral Home, Richland Heritage Museum Foundation, Carrie Winter Charitable Trust, PrintForce, Bartley C. Zuber-Attorney at Law, B.P.O.E. #926, Friends of Olney, Freedom 92.9, Midtown Package Liquors, Murray & Julie Propes, First National Bank in Olney, Illini Builders, CGB Enterprises, Inc., Kemper CPA Group, LLP., Law Offices of Charles C. Roberts, A-1 Quality Glass, VFW Auxiliary #4226, & the Ridgway Chapter of the Illinois Audubon Society.