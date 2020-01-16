MACOMB — Receiving a cancer diagnosis is a life-changing, emotional event. Chemotherapy often saves lives, but the treatment can cause hair loss, among other side effects.

With the rising costs of healthcare, purchasing a wig or turban may not be financially feasible for some individuals. In order to help cancer patients to feel better about their situation, Western Illinois Regional Council-Community Action Agency’s (WIRC-CAA) Wig & Turban Program provides free wigs and turbans to individuals suffering from this terrible disease.

“A person may have a lot of money going out for treatment, and being able to get a wig and turban for free helps take some of the pressure off,” said Program Coordinator Teresa Cadle. “Losing your hair is one of the hardest parts of chemo.”

The only eligibility requirement for the program is the individual must have a cancer diagnosis; no paperwork is required. Interested individuals are asked to make an appointment so they can browse in privacy. To obtain an appointment, call WIRC-CAA at (309) 837-2997 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Wig & Turban Program has been in place at WIRC-CAA for over 20 years, and it relies on donations from the public in order to provide these items to those in need. Monetary donations can be mailed or brought to: WIRC-CAA, 223 South Randolph Street, Macomb, Illinois 61455. The program also accepts new and/or gently used donations of wigs; turbans; brassieres; and silicone breast forms. At this time, the program is most in need of turbans.

WIRC’s Community Action Agency department provides efficient and diverse human services to help individuals and families help themselves. WIRC-CAA offers a wide variety of programs designed to help those in need, including a clothing center, an energy assistance program, and a food pantry program. For more information, visit wirpc.org, find “Western Illinois Regional Council” on social media, or call (309) 837-2997.

— Submitted by Jamie Roth, WIRC-CAA