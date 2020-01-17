The IMS wrestling team remains undefeated after wrestling in Orion Wednesday night.
ORION-The IMS wrestling team remains undefeated after wrestling in Orion Wednesday night.
Said Coach Brian Wilcoxen, “We wrestled in Orion this evening, improving to 6-0. We split matches in the starting lineup, but were a much deeper team.”
Canton Ingersoll Wrestling (6-0)
Canton (78) vs. Orion (36)
65- Hardesty (c) by FF
70- M. Steele (c) pinned Olson (o)
75- Lawson (c) pinned Terry (o)
80- Jochums (c)by FF
85- Carrier (c) by FF
90- Lockwood (c) pinned Pyson (o)
95- Perkins (o) pinned Oaks (c)
100- Murphy (c) by FF
105- Harn (c) pinned Whitcomb (o)
112- Anderson (o) pinned Siemon (c)
119- Herd (o) pinned Putman (c)
126- Dunlap (c) pinned Larkins (o)
135- Loete (o) pinned Marvel (c)
145- Edmonds (o) pinned Fawcett (c)
155- Bond (c) by FF
167- Dochterman (o) by FF
185- Eustice (c) by FF
215- Brawdy (c) by FF
Hwt- Kessler (c) by FF
Exhibition:
Brewer (c) pinned Sovey (o)
Jones (c) pinned Rodney (o)
Beam (o) pinned Greene (c)
Rosich (c) tech fall 18-2 Duhs (o)
Anderson (o) dec 18-13 Hedges (c)
Docthterman (o) pinned Williams (c)