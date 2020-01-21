BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

CARMI — The two 2020 CWCIT favorites (Fairfield and Mt. Carmel) got expected wins against on Monday, but one team was put to the test by their opponent.

Game 1:

Fairfield 82, Mt. Vernon 43

As expected the highly rated Mules had no problem with the winless Wildcats. Kane Hixenbaugh and Landon Zurliene combined for combined for 18 points in leading Fairfield to a 20-2 lead after the first quarter.

The game was never in doubt after that, with the lead increasing to 42 points by the end of the third quarter. Fairfield was able to go deep to the bench for the entire fourth quarter, keeping the starters rested for later in the tournament.

1 2 3 4 F

MV 2 8 17 16 43

Ffld 20 23 26 13 82

MV - Kaleb Dosher 13, Breckan Austin, 11, Evan Stills 8, Wade Dixon 4, Fischer Epley 3, Leo Hosteter 2, Brock Veatch 2.

Ffld - Landon Zurliene 20, Kane Hixenbaugh 15, Colin Massie 11, Brandon Lane 11, Derek Vaughan 6, Dylan Best 6, Blake Pruitt 5, Noah McElravy 3, McGwire Taylor 3, Wyatt Gilbert 2.

Game 2:

Mt. Carmel 58, Edwards Co. 48

The Mt. Carmel Golden Aces always seemed in control, but could never put away the pesky Lions until the final minutes.

The game was played evenly on the perimeter, but Edwards County ultimately had no answer in the low post for Mt. Carmel’s 6’6’’ center Kaleb Applebey. The big man ruled the lane with 24 points and 14 rebounds.

1 2 3 4 F

EC 6 16 13 13 48

MC 12 15 14 17 58

EC - Camden Cowger 21, Ty Schmittler 11, Jordan Brock 7, Kaden Cowling 6, Brockton Greathouse 3.

MC - Kaleb Applebey 24, Beau Stipp 13, Luke Laws 10, Gage Kennard 6, Ethan Belt 3, Kyle Kline 2.