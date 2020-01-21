A total of 10,066 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2019 Dean's List.

Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work. Among those honored include local students:

Fairview

Austin H. Schleich, 4, Agronomy

Farmington

Morgan Mary Powell, 2, Animal Science

Melody Ward, 4, Veterinary Medicine