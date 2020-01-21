The People Of The State Of
Illinois, has filed Amended
charges on Clayton Andrew
Swanner of Crossville,
Il. Swanner is now facing
three counts of first degree
murder.
The new charges states
that Swanner, committed the
offense of first degree murder,
with intent to kill or do great
bodily harm to his mother
Cathy S. Brandenstein, after a
fire being started in the residence
of 1101 Superior Ave. in
Crossville,Il.
Swanner had shoved is
mother into the fire and held her
in the fire, thereby causing the
death of Cathy S. Brandenstein
on January 10th, 2020.
The Count II states that
Swanner, committed the
offense of first degree murder,
without lawful justification,
after a fire being started at the
same residents, knowing the act
had a strong possibility of the
death of Cathy S. Brandenstein.
The Count III states that
Swanner,committed a forcible
felony of Arson, for starting
the fire at the residence in
Crossville,Il.
The counts IV and V,states
that Swanner is also being
charged with Aggravated
Arson, along with count VI for
Residential Arson, and Count
VII for Aggravated Domestic
Battery, knowingly causing
great bodily harm.
States Attorney Denton
Aud,filed the new charges on
Swanner on January 15th, 2020.
Bail was set at $1,000,000.
States Attorney Aud states
that Swanner, is presumed
innocent until being found
guilty in a court of law.