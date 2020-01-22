Dickson Mounds Museum is hosting Music Sunday on Jan. 26 in the Museum’s auditorium from 1 to 3 p.m.

LEWISTOWN-Dickson Mounds Museum is hosting Music Sunday on Jan. 26 in the Museum’s auditorium from 1 to 3 p.m. George Caton, Matt Buczko, Stephanie Roch and Justin Haynes will perform.

This group, consisting of bass clarinet, trumpet and string bass, will be playing a variety of music from the 1930s to today.

Admission is free; however, donations are appreciated. Light refreshments will be served.

The Illinois State Museum—Dickson Mounds is located between Lewistown and Havana off Illinois Routes 78 and 97. The museum is open free to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. Tours and special programs are available for groups with reservations. For more information call 309.547.3721 or TTY 217.782.9175 or visit the museum's web site at http://www.illinoisstatemuseum.org/content/welcome-dickson-mounds.