EAST PEORIA-Illinois Central College celebrates students who earned President's List honors during the Fall 2019 semester.
Local students include:
James Ballard, Canton
Allison Eddy, Farmington
Sarah Fulton, Ipava
Tyler Gilmore, Canton
Kory Kenser, Canton
Trinity Martin, Canton
Brooklyn Raymer, Canton
Jenna Rosalez, Glasford
