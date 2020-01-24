During their regular monthly meeting Wednesday, Canton District 66 School Board members heard a report on proposed programs designed to aid communities and individuals dealing with the decline of coal businesses in the state.

CANTON—During their regular monthly meeting Wednesday, Canton District 66 School Board members heard a report on proposed programs designed to aid communities and individuals dealing with the decline of coal businesses in the state.

J.C. Kibbey of the Natural Resource Defense Council explained some of the measures of the Clean Energy Jobs Act (CEJA) which is designed to support those impacted by the trend moving away from coal to more renewable energy sources. Meetings had been held across the state, including one in Canton, to discuss what citizens wanted to see from such a program.

Kibbey said the plan was to provide both support and training for workers displaced by the decline of the coal business and to work to keep pensions and health plans available during the transition period. Education for displaced workers would be in more than just energy fields, although Kibbey said those jobs were among the fastest groaning sector of the economy. He added tax credits could be offered to companies who hired displaced workers.

In addition, property tax replacement was also to be part of the package. Communities would also be empowered to devise their own clean energy plans.

Kibbey said the program was ideally to be paid for by those who had profited by the mining and use of coal in the past.