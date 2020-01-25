Christina A. Beyer, Havana, successfully earned a Medical Assistant Certificate from Methodist College at the conclusion of the Fall 2019 semester.

Methodist College is a four-year college affiliated with UnityPoint Health. It is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), with the baccalaureate nursing program being accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). Established in 2000, Methodist College is a private institution located in Peoria, Illinois. Focused on nursing, health sciences, and human services programs, Methodist College offers academic excellence and baccalaureate degree programs that prepare students for a career in healthcare.