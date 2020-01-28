Time: Doors open at 7:15am, and competition starts at 9am. Any cancer survivors that would like to be recognized are asked to be there by 12:30.

Admission: $5 and children 5 and under are free

We will have concessions including Little Giant BBQ and Taco Factory tacos and nachos for sale as well as baked goods, apparel, & some great raffle items. Even if cheerleading is not for you, come eat lunch with us and check out our raffle selection to help support our organization.

Sponsors: Burnt Prairie Fertilizer, Roark Trucking, Masterson Farms, Country Financial Rick Barbre, Rice Motor Company, Sailer Farms, White County Ford, H.D. Bean Jewelry, Nancy J. Winter CPA, First Bank, Tequilas, Taco Factory, Huck’s, Little Giant, Beck’s Pharmacy Oxygen & Medical Equipment, Town & Country Real Estate, Edward Jones - Caleb Hughes, Rush Appliance, Simple Solutions, Andy Woods Allstate, McArthy Law Office LLC, Ted Brown’s Body Shop, Slay’s Carpet, Hale Body Shop, & Stay Positive Stay Aggressive

We have also had numerous local businesses and individuals donate time and items to help make this competition a success. Our 50 volunCHEERS who will be volunteering to help make our day a success include several cancer survivors and some of our former Cheering for a Cure recipients who have battled cancer, beat it, and come back to help others!

White County Cheering for a Cure Committee: Lacey Moore, Amy Rice, Kandy Masterson & Jennifer O’Daniel

Competition: 17 teams from the tri-state competing in junior high, high school, and all-star divisions, and the University of Southern Indiana Cheer Team will be performing at the end of the day.

Background info: This is our 9th year hosting this competition in Carmi, and this is our third year as an official non-profit organization.

All profit from this event will support White County cheer teams and families affected by cancer including Kinsey Woodrow, Ashley Adams, Becky Wolfe, Patty Hodgson, & Felicia Rumsey