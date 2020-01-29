Alexis Weber and her AKC champion Australian Shepherd, Gideon, will be making a VIP (Very Important Pup) trip to New York in February. She is the owner of Alexis Doggie Spa in Geneseo, and breeds and shows Australian Shepherds. Alexis and her 4 year old Aussie "Gideon" were invited by the Westminster Kennel Club to compete in the iconic show February 9-11, 2020.

According to the guidelines that accompanied the invitation, Gideon was selected because he was one of the top 5 dogs in his breed, based on AKC standings. This is a comlex points system given for dogs who are shown in AKC shows. He was born and bred in Geneseo, and is an AKC Gold Grand Champion. Australian Shepherds are an American breed, cultivated in the United States by ranchers for their unique herding abilities. Nobody is really sure where the Australian became connected with the breed.

Alexis has been active in dog showing since her youth, participating from early years in 4H, and assisting a friend, Sherry Bourne of Andover, in the dog show circuit, then taking what had been a family hobby, to the national stage. As a breeder, she has earned recognition as a Breeder of Merit and Breeder of Heart from the AKC. She is a 3 time National Best Breed Owner Handler, out of the 5 years offered, and is working to obtain certification to become an Provisional ASCA judge.

Alexis plans to have her mother, Jodie Weber and grandmother, Judy Shannon,accompany her and Gideon to New York, where the home town hero will go nose to nose with the big city dogs.