GENESEO - Carol Lynn Ellington, 75, of Geneseo, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1st, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral and Crematory, Geneseo Chapel. Father Michael Pakula will officiate. A memorial visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home prior to services. An inurnment will follow services at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation or to Perthes Kids Foundation.

Carol was born on November 13, 1944, the daughter of Henry and Ethel (Youtsey) Royston, in Eureka, KS. She graduated from Eureka High School, in the class of 1962. She married Tom Ellington on July 17, 1966. Carol and her family moved to Geneseo in 1984, where she and her family made lifelong friends. Affectionately known as “Mrs. E.” Carol worked at Agri-Pro, Dr. Richmond's Bard Optical, Geneseo Humane Society, St. Malachy Catholic Church and as a Home Health Care Provider for the Henry County Health Department. Carol was a kind and caring person. She loved people and made friends wherever she went. Carol also had a great love for all animals, from wounded wildlife to her many cats and dogs. She took care of all and gave them a good life. Carol’s greatest joy was being a mom and a grandma. Her life revolved around her children and they were extremely lucky to have her as their mom. Carol’s love for her grandchildren was unmeasurable. She attended every ball game and big event she could and made her amazing carrot cake for every birthday.

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 53 years, Tom Ellington; son, Christopher Ellington of Martinez, CA; daughters, Jerri (Jeff) Nimrick of Kewanee, IL, and Julie (Robert) Haas of Berwyn, IL; stepchildren, Tommy Ellington of Tulsa, OK, and Paula Stingley of Fairfax, OK; seven grandchildren, Jacob (Sara), Jeffrey (Liz), Jared, Joshua Nimrick, Dru Ellington, Samual Stingley, and George Haas; four great-grandchildren, Olive, Jeffrey, Stella, and Jada; and her special loving sister, Carolyn Sage of Kewanee, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ethel Royston, sister, Karen Royston, son-in-law, James Stingley, and many beloved pets.