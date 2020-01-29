The Geneseo Lady Leafs basketball team captured first place in the MLK Tournament held in Kewanee and team member Kammie Ludwig was named MVP in the tournament and led the team in scoring each win with a total of 43 points. Annie Wirth and Maddi Barickman were named to the All-Tourney Team.

Geneseo finished 3-0 at the tournament with wins over Kewanee 75-36 in the first day of the tournament and beating Peoria Manual 59-27 and Bureau Valley 71-39.on the second day. The team was led to victory by Geneseo’s assistant coaches Ryan Kelly and John Wagner. Varsity coach Scott Hardison was out with the flu and was not able to make the tournament

Pink Zone Fundraiser

The Geneseo Leady Leafs chalked up their 20 th win of the season with a 43-33 win against Aleman on Thursday, Jan. 23, at Geneseo. It was also another type of win for the girls’ team in their effort to raise money for cancer research and a check for $3,700 was made out to 3D Strong & Beast Cancer Support through Hammond-Henry Hospital in Geneseo. It was “Pink Zone Night” with members of both teams wearing pink shirts prior to the game and presenting pink flowers to anyone in the crowd who was battling cancer. Raffle items also were on display with all proceeds to benefit 3D Strong and Breast Cancer Support. The adults with the team members in the photo are cancer

survivors.