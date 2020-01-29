Jane Doss, center presented a check for $100,000 to Mayor Rich Volkert, left at Monday night’s Galva City Council meeting for the stage the city will be putting in Galva’s Wiley Park. John Taylor, right is the President of the Galva Levitt-AMP group. Galva will host the music series this summer for the third year. Doss, is the owner of Preferred Home Health Care located in Galva. She gave the money as a memorial to her parents, Kyle Doss who passed away in 2011 and her mother Joan who is living. With Doss’s donation and $10.000 from an anonymous donor, it will pay for the new stage.

Work will begin as soon as the weather breaks and is expected to be done by May. The concerts will be held every Sunday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. from May 31st to August 2nd. Doss said that this was a perfect way to honor her parents who loved music.

City administrator David Dyer thanked Doss for her contribution and said that he is grateful for her business in Galva.